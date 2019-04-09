Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. BENJAMIN E. NEVIN. View Sign



He was born on Feb. 25, 1934 in Syracuse, N.Y., a son of Benjamin and Catharine (Schumaker) Nevin. Benjamin was the husband of Anne (Isgro) Nevin.

Benjamin is survived by his wife, Anne; three daughters, Harriet (Jerry) Reagan of Clinton, Miss., Miriam (James) Cummings of Mansfield, and Louise (Robert) Clegg of Dunnellon, Fla.; two sons, Benjamin (Sarah) Nevin of Blossburg, and Roderick (Tammy) Nevin of Reading and a close nephew, John McKaig; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Cummings, Angel Serrano Jr., Patrick (Kayla) Cummings, Alec Serrano, David Reagan, Elizabeth Reagan, Ethan Nevin, and Sarah Nevin; one brother, John (Joan) Nevin of Jordan, NY; and nieces and nephews. Benjamin was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Chu; and his parents.

Benjamin graduated from Jordan Central School, Jordan, N.Y. in 1951, received a Bachelors degree in Interior Design from Syracuse University in 1956, and then achieved a Masters of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Seminary, Philadelphia in 1959.

Reverend Benjamin Nevin was ordained in 1959 as an American Baptist pastor. He pastored several churches, last serving at First Baptist Church in Mansfield for 24 years, and then serving there as Pastor Emeritus until his death. He was very involved in the American Baptist region and local Tioga Baptist Association, serving as officer for many years.

Benjamin had many talents and interests. Because of his love of flowers and gardening he tended to the First Baptist gardens and his own. He loved music and was active in the First Baptist choir, MU Festival Chorus and Mansfield Men's Chorus. He shared his talent of architecture and design with his family, church family and community. Ben was active in the community and received the honor of being the Mansfield Citizen of the Year in 1996.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 7 Sherwood St. Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. A meal will be provided immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Mansfield.

637 S. Main St.

Mansfield , PA 16933

