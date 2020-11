Bennie L. Rosengrant, 78, of Middlebury Center, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was born on Jan. 24, 1942 in Horton, N.Y., a son of the late Frank and Mabel (Page) Rosengrant and was married to Linda L. (Southard) Rosengrant. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, at the Niles Valley Cemetery, Middlebury Center. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com