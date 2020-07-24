1/1
BERNICE DAWN (WEATHERBY) BERRETTINI
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERNICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Dawn (Weatherby) Berrettini, 60, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in her home. Born June 9, 1960 to David and Rose (Diamon) Weatherby in Buffalo, N.Y., Bernice had worked as an insurance analyst.
She was involved with the First Baptist Church, worshipped there, sang in the choir, and enjoyed Bible studies. Bernice loved her children and grandchildren, enjoyed watching spiritual movies and playing games.
Bernice is survived by her mother, Rose Weatherby of Wellsboro; two sons, William Richards of New York and Michael Page of Wellsboro; four daughters, Lacey Vanderpoel of Wellsboro, Kimberly Siciliano of Elkland, Randi Pontz of Camp Hill and Stephanie Vanderpoel of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren; five brothers, Daniel Weatherby of Florida, Michael Weatherby of Wellsboro, Joseph Weatherby of Wellsboro, Randy Weatherby of Red Lion and David Weatherby Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Sharon White of Oregon and Charlene O'Dell of Wellsboro, and several nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her father, a son, Brian Richards and a sister, Debbie Weatherby.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Bernice's life at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, at the Hills Creek Cemetery for her funeral service with pastor Drew Simcox officiating. Burial will be in the Hills Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hills Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved