Bernice Dawn (Weatherby) Berrettini, 60, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in her home. Born June 9, 1960 to David and Rose (Diamon) Weatherby in Buffalo, N.Y., Bernice had worked as an insurance analyst.
She was involved with the First Baptist Church, worshipped there, sang in the choir, and enjoyed Bible studies. Bernice loved her children and grandchildren, enjoyed watching spiritual movies and playing games.
Bernice is survived by her mother, Rose Weatherby of Wellsboro; two sons, William Richards of New York and Michael Page of Wellsboro; four daughters, Lacey Vanderpoel of Wellsboro, Kimberly Siciliano of Elkland, Randi Pontz of Camp Hill and Stephanie Vanderpoel of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren; five brothers, Daniel Weatherby of Florida, Michael Weatherby of Wellsboro, Joseph Weatherby of Wellsboro, Randy Weatherby of Red Lion and David Weatherby Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Sharon White of Oregon and Charlene O'Dell of Wellsboro, and several nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her father, a son, Brian Richards and a sister, Debbie Weatherby.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Bernice's life at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, at the Hills Creek Cemetery for her funeral service with pastor Drew Simcox officiating. Burial will be in the Hills Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro.