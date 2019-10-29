Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
More Obituaries for BERNICE ABPLANALP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNICE M. (COPP) ABPLANALP


1938 - 2019
BERNICE M. (COPP) ABPLANALP Obituary
Bernice M. Abplanalp, 81, of Wellsboro, passed away, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bernice was born on Oct. 9, 1938, daughter of the late Fay L. and Emma (Knaus) Copp.
She married Ray A. Abplanalp on July 29, 1960 and they celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Bernice worked for the former Mergenthaler Linotype Company, Wellsboro and also worked for the Canyon Motel.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Wellsboro, the Women of the Moose, Wellsboro, the Wellsboro Veterans Club, Wellsboro Social Club, the Arnot Sportsman's Club, Sinnemahoning Sportsman's Club, and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Elizabethtown.
She enjoyed camping, NASCAR and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to her husband, Ray, she is survived by a son, Scott (Mindy) Saunders of Wellsboro; two daughters, Sandra (Gerald) Everhart Jr. of Elizabethtown; and Joan (Doug Bohart) Abplanalp of Wellsboro; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Ben Copp of Wellsboro.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley Saunders and two brothers, Duke Copp and Wallace Copp.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 12 -2 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
Bernice's funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery.
To share your fondest memories of Bernice, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
