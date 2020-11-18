1/
BERT GARRISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Garrison, of Daggett, died at home on Nov. 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Bert served in the 1st Marine Division, Chosin Reservoir, Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1953. In honor of his wishes, there will be no services. A graveside memorial with full military honors will be held at the Daggett Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Big Elm Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved