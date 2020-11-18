Bert Garrison, of Daggett, died at home on Nov. 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Bert served in the 1st Marine Division, Chosin Reservoir, Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1953. In honor of his wishes, there will be no services. A graveside memorial with full military honors will be held at the Daggett Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Big Elm Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com