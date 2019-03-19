Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Hamilton) Crippen. View Sign



Betty was born Oct. 8, 1933 in Charleston, Township, a daughter of Loren and Zelma (Rose) Hamilton.

She was the wife of the late Jack L. Crippen with whom she had celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Betty had been employed by Wundies Undies for 23 years.

She was a member of the Cherry Flats Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and her favorite hobbies were drawing and reading.

Betty is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Sylvia Geneski of Tioga, Pamela (Richard) Wilcox of Cuba, N.Y., Nancy (Daryl) Sterling of Roseville, two sons and daughters-in-law, Monte (Suky) Crippen of Maryland, Jeffery Crippen of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and a sister-in-law Betty Hamilton of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2006 and her brother, Frank Hamilton.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating.

