Betty J. Cornish, 88, of Westfield, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was born March 21, 1930 in Westfield, a daughter of Elwood and Nellie (Blizzard) Womer.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 16, at the Harrison Valley Federated Church, Harrison Valley, with Pastor Timothy Miller officiating. Interment was in the Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019