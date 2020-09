Betty J. Cruttenden, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Green Home, Wellsboro. At Betty's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society , Tioga Unit, 1948 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. www.tusseymosher.com.