BETTY (HURLER) KIBBE

BETTY (HURLER) KIBBE Obituary
Betty Hurler Kibbe, 83, of Harrison Valley, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in her home. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 from 12–2 p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Donald N. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Co., 112 E. Tannery St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927 or Tri-Town Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 247, Ulysses, PA 16948. www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
