BEVERLY A. (WHITING) MASON
1929 - 2020
Beverly A. (Whiting) Mason, 91, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home. Born May 10, 1929 to Delos and Grace (Bockus) Whiting, Beverly was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Ansonia Full Gospel Church in Ansonia, and is survived by her brother-in-law: Laverne Holliday of Wellsboro, a sister-in-law: Blanche Whiting of Wellsboro, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers: Richard, John, and Stewart Whiting, and 2 sisters: Darlene Holliday and Joyce Smith.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Beverly's life at a graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday July 29, in the Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the North Penn Home Health Agency Hospice Program, 520 Ruah St., P.O. Box 8, Blossburg, PA 16912-0008. To share a memory or condolence with Beverly's family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jul. 28 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
