Beverly A. (Whiting) Mason, 91, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home. Born May 10, 1929 to Delos and Grace (Bockus) Whiting, Beverly was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Ansonia Full Gospel Church in Ansonia, and is survived by her brother-in-law: Laverne Holliday of Wellsboro, a sister-in-law: Blanche Whiting of Wellsboro, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers: Richard, John, and Stewart Whiting, and 2 sisters: Darlene Holliday and Joyce Smith.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Beverly's life at a graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday July 29, in the Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the North Penn Home Health Agency Hospice Program, 520 Ruah St., P.O. Box 8, Blossburg, PA 16912-0008. To share a memory or condolence with Beverly's family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.