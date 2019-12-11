|
|
Beverly Ann "Bev" (Gillum) Willsea, 53, of Wellsboro, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
She was born on June 28, 1966 in Columbia, S.C. a daughter of the late Dr. David F. Gillum and Marilyn R. (Ehring) Gillum. Bev grew up attending the First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro and had recently attended the Church of the New Covenant, Mansfield. She was formerly employed as a barista at Starbucks in Florham Park, N.J. and managed Café 1905 in Wellsboro for several years.
Bev is survived by her mother, Marilyn E. Gillum of Wellsboro; Fiancé, Tom Reese of Wellsboro; two sons, Ryan Willsea of Laurel, Md., Aaron Willsea of Wellsboro; two sisters, Cheryl (John) Mills of Dewitt, Mich., Michelle Duffy of Wellsboro; nieces and nephews, Ashlee, Kasey, Aidan, Alex and Eoin; and three great-nieces, Lucy, Hadley and Hayden.
Friends may call on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Birbeck and Pastor Mark Scafidi officiating with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019