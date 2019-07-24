Beverly J. Teeter, 82, of Corning, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home. She leaves this world to reunite with her husband, the love of her life, Robert Teeter. She called him "My Bob."

Beverly was born in Addison, N.Y. to Emma A. (Hamilton) Horton on April 8, 1937.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a strong and kind woman.

She worked at Penn Yan Boat Company for 12 years, first as an operations employee and then was promoted to supervisor.

She enjoyed homemaking, traveling and motorcycling with her husband, gardening, picnicking, horses and country music.

She loved her family dearly.

Beverly is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (David) of Knoxville, Tenn.; Yvette (Paul) of Corning, N.Y. and step-daughter Lisa (Ken) of Cross Plains, Tenn.; sons: Kim of Palm Bay, Fla., George (Dawn) of Corning, N.Y., and Bruce (Bridgett) of Lindley, N.Y., step-son Bob (Barb) of Corning, N.Y.; sisters: Doris (Bill) of Jersey Shore, Sharon of Addison, N.Y., and Linda (Jerry) Neal of New York; brothers: Frank (Joan) of Dundee, N.Y., Joe (Connie) of Wayne, N.Y., and Dick (Shirley) of New York; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her one true love, Bob, mother Emma, son Terry, step-daughter Jenny, baby grandson Georgie C. II, sister Lucy, and brothers Earl, Charlie and Willard.

Memorial donations may be made to CareFirst, Corning N.Y.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers that helped make every day better and more comfortable for our Mom, but especially to the team that helped her through to the end of her journey: Cheryl Rodriguez (Granddaughter), Bridgett Teeter (daughter in-law), Connie Brown-Knapp, and Jennifer Cash. You are all special people.

A memorial service will be held for the family and friends at The Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, July 25, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Corning, N.Y.