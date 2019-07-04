Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean (Wood) Button. View Sign Service Information Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 (570)-724-4637 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born May 12, 1943 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late David and Dorothy (English) Davis.

On Nov. 16, 1963, she married Frank H. Button and celebrated 51 years of marriage until his passing Dec. 23, 2014.

Beverly was a graduate of Wellsboro High School, class of 1963.

She was a member of the God's Family Fellowship, Wellsboro, and was a 50+ year lifetime social member of the Middlebury Fire Department.

As a fire department member, Beverly made many friends and they were all like family to her.

She loved being around people and being a grandmother to many.

Left to cherish her memory is a son and daughter-in-law, Frank H. Button, Jr. and Penny of Middlebury Center; five sisters, Philinda Davis of FL; Shirley Davis of Michigan; Doris Kimbell of Wellsboro; Rosemary Davis of Arkansas; Tina and her husband Renee Blanchette of Denver, PA; grandchildren, Holly and her husband Matthew Kio, Brayden Button and Tanner Button, great grandchildren, Diamond, Autumn and Matthew Kio. Beverly is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a special nieces, Jennifer Davis and Kasie Swales, a special cousin, Rebekah Russell, two special sisters-in-law, Joan Kline of Middlebury and Jane Rucker of Nelson; and special friends, Rose Myers, Kate Holiday and Kim Carl.

Family and friends are welcomed to a visitation from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster and Pastor Joe Wagner, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Keeneyville Cemetery.

Family suggest contributions in Beverly's name be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.



"Ma, I love you and will miss you. You were my Rock." ~ Frank

