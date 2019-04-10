BEVERLY JEAN (SMITH) PETTICREW (1933 - 2019)
Beverly Jean Petticrew, 85, of Odessa, Fla., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1933 in Blossburg, a daughter of Elwin and Claudia (Browning) Smith. Beverly was the wife of Richard Petticrew.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; their son, Calvin (Robin) Petticrew; two daughters, Colleen Morrissette, Colette (Dan) Doyle; four grandchildren, Germaine Morrissette, Melissa (Shane) Nottingham, Billy (Andrea), Calvin; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kaylee, Arianna, Catalina, and Koji; two brothers-in-law, Norman Butler, Larry Gee; sister-in-law, Sandy Smith; three step-brothers, Fred, John, and Joseph LaVancher and families. Beverly was preceded in death by her siblings, Elwin, Richard (Virgie) and Betty Ann Gee; her sister-in-law, Ann Butler; her in-laws, William and Harriet Petticrew.
A graveside service will be held under the direction of the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at Farmington Hill Cemetery. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
