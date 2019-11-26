Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
BEVERLY L. (JOHNSON) BAILEY


1932 - 2019
BEVERLY L. (JOHNSON) BAILEY Obituary
Beverly L. Bailey, 87, of Mainesburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro from an extended illness. She was born on Jan. 14, 1932 in Towanda, a daughter of Virgil and Mildred (Montgomery) Johnson.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Gray Valley Cemetery. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019
