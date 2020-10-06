Beverly L. (Niles) Watters, 89, of Wellsboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
She was born on May 29, 1931 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Ralph C. Niles and Evangeline (McGinness) Price.
She was married to Marston P. Watters for 71 years and was a member of the Valley Alliance Church in Ansonia.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Marston P. Watters of Wellsboro; son, Danny (Janet) Watters of Wellsboro; daughters, Jacqueline (Mark) Wagaman of Wellsboro and Ellen (Bob) Christie of Wellsboro; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad Prouty officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com