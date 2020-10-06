1/
BEVERLY L. (NILES) WATTERS
1931 - 2020
Beverly L. (Niles) Watters, 89, of Wellsboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
She was born on May 29, 1931 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Ralph C. Niles and Evangeline (McGinness) Price.
She was married to Marston P. Watters for 71 years and was a member of the Valley Alliance Church in Ansonia.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Marston P. Watters of Wellsboro; son, Danny (Janet) Watters of Wellsboro; daughters, Jacqueline (Mark) Wagaman of Wellsboro and Ellen (Bob) Christie of Wellsboro; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad Prouty officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
