Beverly Mae McCarthy Campbell of Wimauma, Fla., died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at LifePath Hospice House, Ruskin, Fla., after a courageous struggle with a rare disease that ravaged her lung. She also was a thyroid cancer survivor.
She was born at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, to Francis Leroy McCarthy and Amy Virginia Weller McCarthy, on a Friday, July 16, 1943. She graduated from The Wellsboro-Charleston Senior High School in 1961 and went to work as a secretary at the Clarence Frank Insurance Agency. She married Douglas Campbell June 16, 1963, at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Gordon E. Abrams officiating. She moved that year to Rochester, N.Y., where she took a position as a secretary-administrative assistant at the University of Rochester Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Science. Later, she was a secretary at the Southern Methodist University College of Mechanical Engineering, Dallas, Texas, where her husband was earning a doctor of ministry degree at the University's Perkins School of Theology.
She earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing from Corning Community College in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science in Management Science from Lock Haven University in 1987.
She served as the Assistant Director of Nursing at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, Director of Nursing at Susque-View Home in Lock Haven, and retired in 2003 as a Case Manager at Health-South Rehabilitation Hospital in Pleasant Gap. She was a Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse and a Certified Case Manager.
She and her husband Douglas lived in eight states: Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Nevada, and Florida. They loved to travel and visited England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy, Bermuda, the Bahamas and Israel. They also took cruises to the Caribbean, Cuba and the Panama Canal.
She enjoyed photography, walking and bicycling, and was an avid reader, ultimately mostly on her Kindle.
She was an active member of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Sun City Center, Fla., where she was secretary to the Mission Committee, a volunteer at Andy's Kitchen mission to the hungry, and a member of the Library Committee and the Women's Bible Study Group.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years Douglas Campbell, Wimauma, Fla.; her son Christopher Campbell and wife Maria, of Lebanon and grandsons Andrew of York and Arden of Columbia, Md.; son David Campbell and wife Susan and granddaughters Tarryn and Emmalyn of East Stroudsburg; and son Channing Campbell and wife Perly and granddaughter Taylor of Lock Haven.
Also surviving are her brother, the Rev. Mr. Kenneth Leroy McCarthy and wife Marcia of Brockport, N.Y., sister Donna Lee Rank of Bradenton, Fla., and Linda Jean Hamblin of Fort Ashby, W.Va.
Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to the Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association, Inc., P.O. Box 1102, Olney, MD 20830-1102.
