BEVERLY T. WILLIAMS
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly T. Williams, 79, of Westfield, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Updyke's Willow Ridge Quality Care Center in Hornell, N.Y. Born Aug. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Beatrice (Mitcheltree) Treat. A private family graveside service will be held at their convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Updyke's Willow Ridge, 131 Hornell St., Hornell, N,Y,, 14843. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 18 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved