Beverly T. Williams, 79, of Westfield, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Updyke's Willow Ridge Quality Care Center in Hornell, N.Y. Born Aug. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Beatrice (Mitcheltree) Treat. A private family graveside service will be held at their convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Updyke's Willow Ridge, 131 Hornell St., Hornell, N,Y,, 14843. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 18 to May 28, 2020.