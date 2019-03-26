Bille Jo Emmick, 55, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She was born Dec. 17, 1963 in Blossburg, a daughter of the late Guy and Patricia (Costley) Emmick.
Bille Jo worked for Tioga County Human Services for over 20 years and was working on becoming an EMT.
She enjoyed going for walks and gardening.
Bille Jo is survived by a daughter, Sylvia Clapp of Wellsboro, sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and David Noll of Jonestown, sister-in-law, Lyn Moyer of Wellsboro, a grand cat, Jinx, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Moyer.
A time of visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wellsboro Firemen's Annex, Wellsboro.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019