BLANCHE G. (MUNSON) WHITING
1937 - 2020
Blanche G. (Munson) Whiting, 83, of Wellsboro, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at UPMC Soldiers and Sailors in Wellsboro. Born June 12, 1937 in Darling Run to Augustus C. and Emma C. (Fenstemacher) Munson, Blanche graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1955.
On Nov. 9, 1956, she married John G. Whiting. Blanche attended the Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, and knitting. Blanche was also an accomplished baker, and throughout her life enjoyed singing, participating in the Glee Club during her school years and the church choir as an adult.
Blanche is survived by a son, Matthew Whiting (Linda) of Lawrenceville; a daughter, Regina Whiting Hart (Alan) of Lawrenceville; five grandchildren, April Parker (Kent), Eric Hart (Alexis), Sarah Whiting, Jason Whiting, and Kristen Post (William); six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Violet Loud of Corning, N.Y., Isabelle Dalton (Bob) of Mansfield, and Charlotte Musser of Wellsboro; a brother, Ronald Munson (Joanne) of Asaph and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Blanche's life from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. In an effort to work within social restrictions and allow for better social distancing, the visitation will be outside on the funeral home porch. Burial will be at Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Anyone desiring to make a donation in her memory is asked to remember the Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church, 7 Mt Zion Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
