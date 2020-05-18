BLASE WILLIAM "BILL" GALEONE
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BLASE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blase William "Bill" Galeone, 84, of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Galeton, died peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Trustbridge Hospice. A graveside service with military rites will be held in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton on a later date. Memorials may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Local arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 18 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
West Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved