Blase William "Bill" Galeone, 84, of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Galeton, died peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Trustbridge Hospice. A graveside service with military rites will be held in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton on a later date. Memorials may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Local arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

