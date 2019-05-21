Bonnie Rae (Kerr) Gee, 79, of Wellsboro, entered eternity with Jesus Christ, her Lord, on May 18, 2019.
She was born Feb. 15, 1940 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Ivan L. Kerr and Bernice R. (Lattimer) Kerr.
She was an LPN for 35 years working at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital and Broad Acres Nursing Home, both in Wellsboro.
She retired from DHIA where she worked as a milk tester for 25 years. Bonnie loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Covington United Methodist Church where she was the treasurer, secretary and lay speaker.
Bonnie was also a member of the Log Cabin Trap Club, Al Anon, AA and Women of the Moose Lodge # 1147 where she was Star Recorder of many years.
Bonnie is survived by her mother: Bernice Kerr of Wellsboro, loving husband of 23 years: Lannie Gee, sons: David Copley, daughter: Susan (Dan) Berguson, son: Tim (Jan) Gee, brother-in-law: Jerry (Denise) Gee, sister-in-law: Jane Kerr, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brothers, Ivan L. Kerr and Thomas L. Kerr, grandson: Dan Reed Berguson and granddaughter: Paige Naomi Gee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 21 to May 28, 2019