Bradley N. Brown, 74, of Mansfield, passed away after a courageous battle with Leukemia on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on April 5, 1945 in Bradford, a son of Roscoe and Thelma (Allen) Brown.
Bradley worked as a history teacher for Southern Tioga School District for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, seeing Broadway plays in New York City, and spending time with his family.
Bradley especially loved to fish. He and his wife, Linda (Copello) Brown celebrated 48 years of marriage in June.
Bradley is survived by his wife; a son, Eric Brown of Fostoria, Ohio; a daughter, Erin (Wade) Roupp of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Nathanael, Sophia, and Austin Brown, and Kendall Roupp; and a brother, Jim Brown of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family were invited to call on Monday, Sept. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Bryan Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mansfield Food Pantry, PO Box 5, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Burial will take place on a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Blossburg, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, 2019