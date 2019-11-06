Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
BRADLEY RYAN STRONG


1998 - 2019
BRADLEY RYAN STRONG Obituary
Bradley Ryan Strong, 21, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1-3 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield,. A memorial service will follow immediately after at 3 p.m. with Tom Reese officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019
