|
|
|
Bradley Ryan Strong, 21, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1-3 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield,. A memorial service will follow immediately after at 3 p.m. with Tom Reese officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019