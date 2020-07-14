Bradley Scott Doan, 60, of Woodhull, N.Y. passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Corning Hospital, Corning, N.Y.
Born Sept. 15, 1959 in Tioga County, he was the son of the late Leslie and Mary Jean (Watkins) Doan.
He worked as a mechanic for Kennedy Valve and loved his friends that he worked with. He was a member of the Elkland Moose Lodge and the Knoxville VFW. Brad loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, shooting guns and riding his side by side but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Jackie and Jay Carr of Elkland; step-children, Jimmy and Brandy Stratton of Addison, N.Y., Eric and Tracy Stratton of Woodhull, N.Y. and Stacey Stratton of Addison; three grandchildren, Bailey Doan, Hayley and Jayson Carr; one great-grandchild, Oakley Abbott; his siblings, Robin and Angie Doan of Warner-Robbins, Ga., Jeff and Gail Doan of Osceola, Tessa and John Mundrick of Williamsport, Mona and Bob Holland of Addison and Thomas and Marlene Doan of Osceola; a sister-in-law, Bernie Doan of Palmyra, N.Y. and several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brad was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet "Vie" K. Doan and a brother, Robert Doan. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Parkhurst Memorial Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, 11 a.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Osceola. Covid 19 precautions will apply, face masks are required and we are operating at half capacity. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Treatment Center of America, 1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com