Brenda Davis Stevens, born on Feb. 23, 1946, in Corning, NY, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Jamestown, NC, at the age of 74.
Raised in bucolic Wellsboro, Brenda actively sought out travel and exploration. After attending Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in New York, she married her longtime sweetheart, Jim, and after several moves, they started a family and settled in North Carolina. Over the years, she was able to bring her family to live in Switzerland with Jim's work, as well as travel around the U.S., Europe, Oceania and Japan. Brenda was a kind, compassionate, loving and self-sacrificing wife, mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Neil G. Davis, and mother, Aletha K. Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, whom she took to the 7th grade Sadie Hawkins dance, where their lifelong love story began; brother Gregory Davis (Marlene) of San Tan Valley, AZ, as well as her three children, Trent Stevens (Lisa) of Greensboro, Kelly Childs (Nathan) and Andrew Stevens, as well as grandson, Samuel Childs, all of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple System Atrophy Research Fund (www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-research). Arrangements are being handled by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC, and a celebration of life ceremony is planned for the spring.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020