Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
More Obituaries for BRENDA ORR
BRENDA J. (ALLEN) ORR


1952 - 2020
BRENDA J. (ALLEN) ORR Obituary
Brenda J. Orr, 67, of Westfield passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Born Sept. 30, 1952 in Knoxville, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Hazel (Knowles) Allen.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from noon-2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will follow in Brookfield Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020
