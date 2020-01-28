|
Brian K. Smith, 63, of Austin, formerly of Willow Street, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Friends may call at Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m.–12 noon, with funeral services following at 12 noon. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020