Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gold Church
2402 State Route 49 W.,
Ulysses, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Gold Church
2402 State Route 49 W.
Ulysses, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN K. SMITH

Send Flowers
BRIAN K. SMITH Obituary
Brian K. Smith, 63, of Austin, formerly of Willow Street, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Friends may call at Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m.–12 noon, with funeral services following at 12 noon. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -