BRIDGET M. KONAN


1990 - 2019
BRIDGET M. KONAN Obituary
Bridget Marjorie Konan, 29, of Covington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born on Oct. 22, 1990 in Florida, the daughter of Anthony and Marjorie (Arrowsmith) Konan. Bridget worked at Papa V's and enjoyed listening to music. She is survived by her parents.
In honoring Bridget's wishing, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019
