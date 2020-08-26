Bruce Richard Cox, 66, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

He was born Oct. 8, 1953 in Wellsboro, son of the late Richard Cox and Margaret (Cook) Cox.

Bruce was a graduate of Mansfield High School class of 1971.

After serving his country in the Army during Vietnam, Bruce worked as an interstate trucker for 45 years. He was easy-going, charming, and constantly strived for fairness for everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Cox, Crossville, Tenn.; daughter Michelle Barry (Jim), New York; son Alvin Kelege (Jamie), Pennsylvania; granddaughter Ayvin Kelege of Pennsylvania; and brother Eric "Rick" Cox, Florida.

Bruce never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services.

