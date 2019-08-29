Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
BURTON CRAWFORD


1927 - 2019
BURTON CRAWFORD Obituary
Burton Crawford, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Carleton Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Wellsboro.
Burton was born on May 8, 1927 in Morris Township, the son of the late Ralph and Estella (Blackwell) Crawford. He married the former Winifred M. Townsend on Aug. 3, 1949, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until her passing on Jan. 13, 2005.
Burton was a forklift operator for Borden's Milk Plant, Wellsboro for 30+ years and retired in 1989.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, and cutting wood. He also did some hunting.
Surviving are two sons, Harland L. (Stephanie) Crawford of Wellsboro; Gerald B. (Deb) Crawford of Wellsboro; a brother-in-law, Ronald Townsend of Mainsburg; a sister-in-law, Sue Townsend Creamer of Texas; three grandchildren, Seth, Nikki and Nevaeh Crawford, four great-grandchildren, Jazlyn and Desmund Hennigan and Lannden and Lorelei Crawford.
In addition to his wife and parents, Burton was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Ralph and Harold Crawford and a sister, Birdie Putman.
There will be a private burial in West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro and a celebration of Burton's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.
To share your fondest memories of Burton, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
