|
|
Calvin Ray Cobb, 89, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing home, Wellsboro.
Calvin was born on July 27, 1930 in Pike Township, Bradford County, the son of the late Purl Calvin and Susan E. (Goodwin) Cobb.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Ted, Robert, Richard, and his sister Laura Mae.
He married F. Ruth Thomas of Wellsboro, who survives, on March 7, 1953, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Calvin graduated from Wyalusing High School and immediately entered into the Army, serving during the post WWII occupation of Germany where he was a cryptographic specialist with top security clearance.
He used his GI bill after leaving the Army to attend Penn State University, earning his teaching degree.
Calvin was a special education teacher for Mansfield and Wellsboro Area School Districts and retired from teaching in 1992.
Calvin was a member of the Coolidge Hollow United Methodist Church, Wellsboro, and served as lay speaker for many United Methodist churches in the area.
He was a member of Wellsboro American Legion, Post 84, Wellsboro V.F.W. Post 4907, Tioga Honor Guard, was an avid NRA supporter, and served as a hunting education instructor.
Calvin loved the outdoors, sharing his love of hunting and fishing with anyone who wanted to learn.
He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as his fellowship with his many friends.
He was well known for his sense of humor and his practical jokes.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Ruth, are his two daughters, Susan P. and Paul Gallagher of Conifer, Colo.; Dawn M. and Joseph Thomas A. Bergen of Wellsboro; five grandchildren, Jamie Sue (Bergen) and Nicholas Parker, Eric Bergen, Andrew and Estelle (Blessing) Gallagher, Marion Bergen, Bryan Bergen; a sister-in-law Laurel Cobb of Bradford County; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1-2 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., with Cathy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Wellsboro Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the Tioga County Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial contributions in Calvin's name be made to the Tioga County Salvation Army, in care of Treasure Rose Wesneski, 303 S. Williamson Road, Blossburg, PA 16912 or to the Wellsboro V.F.W. Post 4907, P.O. Box 705, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
To share your fondest memories of Calvin, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019