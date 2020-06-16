CAREY MICKELSON
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carey Mickelson, 60, of Summerville, S.C., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 10, 1960 in Compton, Calif., a son of Veryl and Dorothy (Hill) Mickelson. Carey was a veteran of the United States Air Force. In honoring Carey's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved