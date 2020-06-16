Carey Mickelson, 60, of Summerville, S.C., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 10, 1960 in Compton, Calif., a son of Veryl and Dorothy (Hill) Mickelson. Carey was a veteran of the United States Air Force. In honoring Carey's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 25, 2020.