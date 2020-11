Carl A. Lydic, 62, of Andrews Settlement, Pa., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Andrews Settlement Cemetery. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice . Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com