Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
CARL J. BUTLER


1974 - 2020
CARL J. BUTLER Obituary
Carl J. Butler, 45, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1974 in Wellsboro, a son of Richard "Rick" and Arlene (Mosetter) Butler.
Carl was formerly employed by NAPA and was married to Cheri A. (Powers) Butler.
Carl was a member of the Middlebury Fire Department and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Rick and Arlene Butler of Wellsboro; wife, Cheri Butler of Wellsboro; two sons: Kirk Butler of Andover, MN, Cameron Butler of Wellsboro; daughter, Teahl Butler of Tioga; grandchildren, Hope Seiders and Justice Baldwin; sister, Melinda Kline of Wellsboro; nieces, Karrissa and Katelyn Kline of Wellsboro.
Carl was predeceased by a brother, Cameron M. Butler.
A family viewing will be held at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully declines flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Cheri Butler to help with medical expenses. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
