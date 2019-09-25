Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL SARGENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL "C.J." SARGENT


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL "C.J." SARGENT Obituary
Carl "C.J." Sargent, 23, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on July 19, 1996, the son of Mark and Michele Sargent and Angela (Caster) Sargent.
C.J. graduated from Mansfield High School and was employed by Costy's Energy Services of Mansfield.
He was a hard worker who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time.
He took great pride in his 2-year old son, Caden T. Sargent.
C.J. will be remembered by family and friends for his great sense of humor and contagious smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved son, Caden T. Sargent, of Mansfield; parents, Mark and Michele Sargent, of Mansfield and Angela (Caster) Sargent, of Lincolnton, N.C.; grandparents, Joe and Donna Widger, of Troy, and Howard and Anne Sparling, of Mansfield; sister, Nicole Sargent, of Las Vegas, Nev.; several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins; many dear friends.
C.J. was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Fleming, in 2012 and his maternal grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 130 S. Main St., Mansfield.
C.J.'s funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. A private burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Mansfield.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Mansfield, www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now