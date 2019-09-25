|
Carl "C.J." Sargent, 23, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on July 19, 1996, the son of Mark and Michele Sargent and Angela (Caster) Sargent.
C.J. graduated from Mansfield High School and was employed by Costy's Energy Services of Mansfield.
He was a hard worker who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time.
He took great pride in his 2-year old son, Caden T. Sargent.
C.J. will be remembered by family and friends for his great sense of humor and contagious smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved son, Caden T. Sargent, of Mansfield; parents, Mark and Michele Sargent, of Mansfield and Angela (Caster) Sargent, of Lincolnton, N.C.; grandparents, Joe and Donna Widger, of Troy, and Howard and Anne Sparling, of Mansfield; sister, Nicole Sargent, of Las Vegas, Nev.; several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins; many dear friends.
C.J. was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Fleming, in 2012 and his maternal grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 130 S. Main St., Mansfield.
C.J.'s funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. A private burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Mansfield.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Mansfield, www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019