Carol A. King, 78, of Sabinsville, passed away at home Wednesday, March 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Born Aug. 15, 1940 in Elmira, she was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Barrows) Wilkinson.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St.,Westfield on Saturday, March 9 from 12 – 3 p.m.
A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Ed Heyler officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
