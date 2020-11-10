1/1
CAROL ANN (JOHNSON) SEIG
1954 - 2020
Carol Ann (Johnson) Seig, 65, of Carlisle, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born Nov. 19, 1954 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Janice (Brion) Johnson.
Carol grew up on the family farm near Wellsboro forming her lifelong interest and passion for horses. Over the past 10 years she was able to realize her dream. She and Craig built their farm, raising and riding horses, her favorite being Rocky.
Carol began her career with the Senate of Pennsylvania right out of college; she later moved to the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. She then moved to the executive branch and served in Gov. Robert P. Casey's Budget Office before moving to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, where she served as Vice President of Legislative Affairs until her retirement after 35 years of public service.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Craig Seig; her sister, Colleen of Wellsboro; her four brothers, Victor and wife Sandi of Asheboro, N.C., Max and partner Theresa Ritter of Wellsboro, Brion and wife Janet of Camp Hill, and Michael and wife Jodi of York; her special in-laws, Lee Cadwallader and husband Steve of Carlisle, Scott Seig of Mechanicsburg, Lori Seig of Carlisle, and Marilyn Seig of Carlisle and several special nieces and nephews and their families, Erick, Todd, Karen, Robert, Danelle, Tom, Maxine, Krissy, Kala, Makanna, Spencer, Casey, Garrett, Gavin, Dani, and Abby.
At Carol's request, services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
