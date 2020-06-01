CAROL JANE (FERMAN) CORDNER
1942 - 2020
Carol Jane Cordner, 77, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Smethport, a daughter of Carl and Roma Jane (Rifle) Ferman.
In honoring Carol's wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, N.Y.,10017.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
