Carol Jean Porter, 72, a life-long resident of Tioga, passed away Feb. 6, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6 Broad St., Tioga. Burial will be in Farmington Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
