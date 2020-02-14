|
Carol L. Kohler, 77, of Elkland, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Williamsport Hospital. Born July 9, 1942 in Towanda, she was the daughter of the late Llewelyn "Tim" and Winifred (Hatch) Johnson.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1–3 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steven Neff officiating. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020