Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Kohler


1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Carol L. Kohler Obituary
Carol L. Kohler, 77, of Elkland, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Williamsport Hospital. Born July 9, 1942 in Towanda, she was the daughter of the late Llewelyn "Tim" and Winifred (Hatch) Johnson.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1–3 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steven Neff officiating. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -