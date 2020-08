Carol Mae Corbett, 91, of Auburndale, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Hill Cemetery, Roulette. Memorials may be made to Baptist Mid-Missions Foundation, P.O. Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130-8011 or at www.bmm.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.