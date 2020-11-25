1/1
CAROL RUTH (BELL) MAKIN
1933 - 2020
Carol Ruth Makin passed away Nov. 24, 2020 at the Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro. She was born in Westfield, March 12, 1933 to Clarence Wayne and Thelma (Mack) Bell.
Carol went to business school in Rochester, N.Y. and returned to Westfield. She married Robert Makin Aug. 1, 1954 and celebrated 59 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. Carol worked from 1958 until 1969 for WNBT radio station in Wellsboro as an assistant manager. She worked the Laurel Festival every year interviewing the queens and aiding in numerous events. She started a fund to get a new cape and crown for the queen in the 1960's. After leaving the radio station she started a Women's Aglow chapter and headed it for several years. Eventually she took over the Christian Radio Station WLIH FM in Whitneyville and worked there until she retired in 2013.
She and Bob were members of the Mount Zion Church of Wellsboro.
They were blessed with two daughters who survive them, Christine (Warren) Berg, and Cassandra (Pete) Boergermann; three granddaughters, Alyssa Boergermann, Joy (Briar) Huck, and Mikaela (Kane) Rowland and three great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Lennon Huck and Logan Rowland. She is also survived by her sister, Roberta Hackett and many nephews, nieces and grand nephews and nieces.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Due to Covid-19 there will no viewings or funeral. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mount Zion Church. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Carol's family. As a sister in Christ, I know we'll see her and Bob again. Love and prayers to you all from Greg and I.
Terri Peck
Friend
