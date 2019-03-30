Carolyn M. Grinnell, 74, of Mainesburg, passed away March 27, 2019, at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn M. Grinnell.
Carolyn was born April 2, 1944, in Clarion.
She retired from Ralph's Ford, Mansfield.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Mike) Williammee of Mainesburg; Lori (Eric) Barnett of Mansfield; a son, Glenn Davis of Marionville; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Ed in 2018.
Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Funeral services will follow there Saturday at 1 p.m, with the Rev. Janice Yskamp officiating.
Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019