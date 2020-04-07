|
Carrie K. (Niles) Daugherty, 41, of Holliday, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. Born July 10, 1978 in Wellsboro to Richard and Suzanne (Cuda) Niles, Carrie grew up and went to school in Wellsboro.
On June 11, 2005, she married Raymond "JR" Daugherty.
Carrie worked at Niles Transportation, Inc. as a driver and an accountant. She had attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro. Carrie loved the outdoors and was a life member of the NRA. She also enjoyed cooking, but family was most important in her life, she loved family time and was devoted to taking care of their daughter, Gabriella.
Carrie is survived by her husband, JR Daugherty and their daughter, Gabriella Grace Daugherty, both of Holliday; her parents, Richard and Suzanne Niles, of Wellsboro; her brother, Donald Niles and Erica Butler of Wellsboro, and her grandmother, Jean Niles. of Wellsboro.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Donald E. Niles, her maternal grandfather, Frank G. Cuda, and her maternal grandmother, Ann Snyder.
Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with her arrangements. Due to the social concerns at present, Carrie's private graveside service will be at Wellsboro Cemetery, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Any who desire to make a donation in Carrie's memory are encouraged to support the Gabriella Daugherty Education Fund set up at the Wellsboro Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 16, 2020