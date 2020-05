Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Hackett Hunter, 69, of Westfield, passed away May 15, 2020. Friends may call at the Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield, Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Complete details at kenyonfuneralhome.com.

