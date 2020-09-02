Cathy Lee (Daniels) Bronson, 76, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with family by her side at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
She married Dwight "Mo" Bronson, Jr. on Nov. 15, 1975 in the First Baptist Church of Mansfield, having shared 44 years of marriage together.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1943, at Walter Reed General Hospital in Washington D.C., the daughter of Fred R. and Leota (Taylor) Daniels.
Cathy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mansfield and a Women's Bowling League that met Wednesday nights at Maple Lanes in Mansfield.
She was a hard worker, having worked at Curly's Chicken House as a server, Marine Midland Bank Administration, newspaper delivery service, babysitting/daycare services and cafeteria worker.
She spent over a decade as a cafeteria worker with the Southern Tioga School District, over 20 years distributing and collecting newspapers for the Star-Gazette and Sun-Gazette and over 10 years fostering children with her husband, Dwight.
Family and friends recall some of Cathy's favorite words being clearance, sale or double coupon, as she was an expert at stretching the value of a dollar. She also enjoyed collecting dolls, shopping on QVC, and visiting Prince Edward Island in Canada. She believed in hard work and instilled that same mentality in her children. Family always came first for Cathy and she would lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dwight "Mo" Bronson, Jr., of Mansfield; mother, Leota Daniels, of Elmira, N.Y.; children, Susan Lentz (Tim), Newport News, Va., and Sean P. Smith (Denise), of Morganton, N.C.; grandchildren, Taylor (Kenny), Allen Todd, Christopher, Evelyn and Ryleigh Rhiannon; siblings, Richard Daniels (Cheryl), of Elmira, Judith Kleese (Gary), of Sayre, and Roberta Felko, of Elmira; several nieces and nephews; the children she fostered over the years; and many dear friends.In addition to her late father, Cathy was preceded in death by her son, Todd Christopher Bronson, in 1995 and her beloved Pug, Fawn.
Memorial donations can be made to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322
Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or the Animal Care Sanctuary, PO Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 1-3 p.m., at Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main Street, Mansfield. Cathy's funeral service will immediately follow viewing hours at 3 p.m., with Pastor Cheryl Filson officiating. Burial will take place in the Catlin Hollow Cemetery, Charleston Township. www.wilstonfuneral home.com.