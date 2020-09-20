Celia J. (Bruss) Finestone, 85, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 in her home surrounded by family and friends who loved her.
Born May 30, 1935 to Hyman and Eleanor (Golden) Bruss in Junction City Kansas, Celia worked to become a nurse and then spent 62 years serving her communities as an obstetric, labor and delivery nurse at hospitals in New York, Pennsylvania, Canada and for doctors in private practice.
She loved music, and was always active in local singing groups, notable among them, the Wednesday Morning Musicales. She found her involvement in the Friday Club very meaningful, and was privileged to sing with Peggy Detwiler's Festival Chorus. Celia shared her gift of music freely, especially her harp talents.
Celia is survived by her husband, Stephen Finestone of Wellsboro; two sons, Daniel B. Finestone of Colorado and Paul S. (Paula) Finestone of Philadelphia; three daughters: Judith C. (Earl) Nelson of Philadelphia, Deborah J. Roberts of Allentown and Karen E.(Edward) Kmetz of Stroudsburg and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Harry, Edward and Paul Bruss.
Friends and family will be invited to pay tribute to Celia's life at her memorial service in the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro with Rev. Michael Bierbeck officiating on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the Green Free Library 134 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901, First Presbyterian Church 130 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901, Hamilton-Gibson Productions 29 Water Street Wellsboro, PA 16901, or Laurel Home Health Hospice 24 Walnut Street Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.