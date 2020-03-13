Home

CHARLES A. MILLER


1949 - 2020
CHARLES A. MILLER Obituary
Charles A. Miller, 70, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Clarion Hospital. He was born on Sept. 1, 1949 in Arnot, a son of Harold and Betty (Sandstrom) Miller. Charles worked as a laborer for Ward Manufacturing, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, building race cars, and spending time with his family.
In honoring Charles' wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020
