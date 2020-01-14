|
|
|
Charles "Chuck" A. Perry, 68, of Westfield, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He shared more than 41 years of marriage with Beverly (Klos) Perry He was born on May 2, 1951 in Wellsboro, the son of the late Carl and Jeanne (Grinnell) Perry. Family will receive friends at the Westfield United Methodist Church on Friday, noon-1 p.m. A celebration of Charles' life will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfunerlhome.com.
