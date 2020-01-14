Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. "CHUCK" PERRY


1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. "CHUCK" PERRY Obituary
Charles "Chuck" A. Perry, 68, of Westfield, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He shared more than 41 years of marriage with Beverly (Klos) Perry He was born on May 2, 1951 in Wellsboro, the son of the late Carl and Jeanne (Grinnell) Perry. Family will receive friends at the Westfield United Methodist Church on Friday, noon-1 p.m. A celebration of Charles' life will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfunerlhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -